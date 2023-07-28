West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 586 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,439 shares of company stock worth $29,336,675. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $234.88. The stock had a trading volume of 529,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,630. The company has a market cap of $440.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.22.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

