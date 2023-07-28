West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $86.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.