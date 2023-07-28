West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.26 EPS.
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.63.
West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $86.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.14.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
