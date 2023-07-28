Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,040,447. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 122.88% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Western Union by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

