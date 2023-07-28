Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 6,056 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after buying an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,294,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

