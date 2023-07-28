Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 179,743 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,743 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 897.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

MS stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,424,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,298. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

