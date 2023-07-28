Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,913,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

