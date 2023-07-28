Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,461 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $20,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hess by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $64,478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hess by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 404,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.29.

Hess stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average of $138.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.