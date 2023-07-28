White Gold (CVE:WGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.31

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 116600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of White Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.10 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.15 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.73.

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

