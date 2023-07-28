William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of ASGN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 176,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,592. ASGN has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 56.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of ASGN by 22.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

