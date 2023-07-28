Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.7% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 168,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 156,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,786,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,590,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

