Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up 2.1% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,251,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,972,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,339 shares of company stock worth $2,666,528. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

