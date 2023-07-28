Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,724 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 2.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. 684,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

