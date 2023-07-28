Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE WY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.82. 1,851,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

