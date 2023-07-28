Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.63. 62,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,956. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.92.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

