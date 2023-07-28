Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the local business review company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 437,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. Yelp has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $258,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,667 shares of company stock worth $1,220,095 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Yelp by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.