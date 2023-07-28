Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $1,595,760 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

