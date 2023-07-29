10,439 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $523.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

