1,262 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,262 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,726. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.17. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

