361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
361 Degrees International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. 361 Degrees International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.55.
About 361 Degrees International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 361 Degrees International
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.