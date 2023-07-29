361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Short Interest Update

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the June 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

361 Degrees International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TSIOF remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. 361 Degrees International has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.55.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

