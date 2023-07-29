3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in July

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

3i Group Stock Down 1.2 %

TGOPF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.50. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc engages in the private equity and venture capital business. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment is involved in investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

