3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Down 34.0% in July

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
3i Group Stock Down 1.2 %
TGOPF traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.50. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
About 3i Group
