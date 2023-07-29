3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.88. 2,892,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.