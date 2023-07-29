5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.22 and traded as high as C$3.80. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 273,746 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Stock Up 8.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The firm has a market cap of C$336.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.23.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.26 million. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.1585145 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.