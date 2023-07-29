714 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.3 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA opened at $281.61 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.10 and a 200-day moving average of $293.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

