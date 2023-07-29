A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,243,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ASCB opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

