Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 52,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 131,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 43,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.73. 3,409,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,931. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,148,467 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ABT. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

