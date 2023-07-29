Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 15,477 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,852. The firm has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average of $281.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.