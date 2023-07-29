Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 36,781 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Up 0.5 %

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

WMT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.40. The stock has a market cap of $430.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

