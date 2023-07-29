Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127,149 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $13.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.48. 39,220,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

