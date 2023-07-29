Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

IBM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,505. The company has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $131.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.