Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.57. 5,799,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,728. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $152.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,524 shares of company stock valued at $44,951,491 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

