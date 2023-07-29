Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 67,746 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,746 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 20,668,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,583,346. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.