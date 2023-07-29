Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMD traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $112.96. 55,525,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,288,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

