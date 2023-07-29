AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.25-$15.25 EPS.
AGCO Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE AGCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. 928,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.45.
About AGCO
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AGCO
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.