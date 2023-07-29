AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY23 guidance to $15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $15.25-$15.25 EPS.

AGCO Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.50. 928,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AGCO has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $95,107,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 108.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 400,769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 330.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after buying an additional 199,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 751,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,574,000 after purchasing an additional 175,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.45.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

