Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2,455.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,647 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE A traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,723. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

