AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the June 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AIB Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.03.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

