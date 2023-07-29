AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABSSF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 18.9 %

OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $3.85 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

