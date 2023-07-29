Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.14. The company had a trading volume of 230,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,114. Albany International has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $115.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Albany International by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Albany International by 1,344.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 9.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

