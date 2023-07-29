Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 47.36% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $662.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

