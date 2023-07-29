Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSNGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1,630.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.