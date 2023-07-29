Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1,630.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9,480.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

