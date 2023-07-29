Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.47

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.47 and traded as high as $31.37. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 110,725 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $864.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $118,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,422 shares of company stock valued at $266,685 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

