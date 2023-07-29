AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 818 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.44. The company had a trading volume of 109,324,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,276,859. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $845.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

