AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,228 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total value of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,711 shares of company stock valued at $16,973,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. 6,789,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $269.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

