AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.56. 8,304,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,612. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

