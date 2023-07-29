Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock Position Raised by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,696 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Alteryx worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 29.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,189. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.54. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.15.

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

