American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Stock Price Up 0%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $46.01. Approximately 26 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

Get American Century Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 154.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Century Low Volatility ETF by 539.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 158,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.