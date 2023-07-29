American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19 to $5.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,503,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $88.55.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.