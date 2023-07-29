American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.02

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.02 and traded as low as $19.00. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 7,251 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $4,142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
