American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.02

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.02 and traded as low as $19.00. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 7,251 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 880.72%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $4,142,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000.

About American Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.