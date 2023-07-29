Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,591. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

