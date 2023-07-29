AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.67

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $18.60. AMREP shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 14,905 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

AMREP Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in AMREP during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

