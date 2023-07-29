AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.67

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $18.60. AMREP shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 14,905 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
AMREP Trading Down 2.7 %
The company has a market cap of $87.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMREP
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.