Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 876.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,058 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.9 %
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
